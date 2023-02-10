It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service.
As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment Program, or BEAD program, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband.
The BEAD program requires ongoing engagement with local stakeholders. As a result, numerous sectors around the state are stepping up to highlight the importance of internet service for their industry and community.
Ryan McCrady, president and CEO of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, said today’s farmer is reliant on quality broadband.
“Precision farming is a very important aspect, so the farm equipment that you see driving down the road is fully computerized,” McCrady told The Center Square. “It needs access to satellite systems and broadband to monitor yields and the types of fertilizers that need to be added in there.”
McCrady recently took part in a roundtable discussion in Springfield where participants discussed the importance of broadband internet connectivity and digital skills to everything from job creation and economic development to the future of rural communities.
Gordy Hulten, chief operating officer with the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, said factories in smaller communities around the state are dependent on internet service.
“Having reliable, affordable, consistently accessible broadband available in our rural areas for our rural manufacturing operations is a key for us,” said Hulten.
In Illinois, an initiative was launched in 2019 called Connect Illinois which is aimed at expanding broadband access across the state. The initiative includes the creation of a Broadband Advisory Council and Broadband Office, and a new program that aims to provide all Illinois public K-12 students access to high-speed broadband at no charge.
In 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury approved Illinois’ plan to use its full allocation of Capital Projects Fund support for the Connect Illinois Broadband Grant program. The Illinois Office of Broadband estimates that the support will help connect about 25% of all the locations around the state still lacking high-speed internet.
The BEAD program has four phases, including letter of intent and planning, funding allocation, initial and final proposal and implementation, which is expected to take four years.