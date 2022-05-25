The Riverbend Growth Association hosted its first large indoor gathering in two years on Wednesday during the first ever Chamber Choice Awards. Held at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons, the luncheon honored Small Business of the Month winners from the past two years, local businesses, volunteers, and retirees.
Honored with Captain of the Riverbend Awards were the Park and Recreation Departments for both Alton and Godfrey for recent park improvements at Gordon Moore Park in Alton and ongoing additions to Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Tammy Iskarous was given the Pioneer Award for overseeing the work at Riverbend Family Ministries. Two Perseverance Awards were given to Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital for their work during the pandemic. The Bon Voyage Awards were given to retired Telegraph publisher Jim Shrader and former Cookie Factory Bakery and Café Owner Linda McCormick.
The Imo’s Pizza in Godfrey was presented with the Phoenix Award for reopening after a devastating fire, and Chamber Champion Awards were given to two local bankers, Martha Schultz, and Rob Schwartz. The Young Adults Committee awarded several scholarships to high school students totalling over $10,000 to close out the event.