There are holiday light displays in cities across the Riverbend and entire Metro-East this year. Some have been around for years, while others are relatively new displays. Either way, there is no shortage of places to take in the sights.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z one of the newer displays has already begun.
The Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park begins Friday and will run through December 26th. You can find out more about any or all of the area displays at www.riversandroutes.com