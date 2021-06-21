The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 928 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 65 additional deaths since reporting June 14. Seventy percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 53 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For county statistics, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,388,688 cases, including 23,133 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Since reporting June 14, laboratories have reported 171,685 specimens for a total of 25,357,568. As of Sunday night, 492 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 123 patients were in the ICU and 69 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 11-17 is 0.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 11-17 is 0.8 percent.
A total of 12,158,530 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,153 doses. Since reporting June 14, 211,440 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.