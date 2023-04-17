The National Weather Service will continue to investigate the reports of tornadoes that hit the St. Louis region on Saturday night. So far, seven tornadoes have been confirmed in St. Louis County, St. Clair County, Monroe County and Jefferson County. There were no injuries, but there was property damage, and the strongest twister was rated an EF1.
That means wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Damage was reported near the towns of Hecker and Maeystown in Monroe and St. Clair Counties. There was also damage in St. Louis County near Fenton and Valley Park. Valmeyer, Swansea and Belleville also had minor tornado damage on Saturday night. Weather officials will be looking at damage today near Collinsville and St. Jacob.