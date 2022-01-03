It’s the time of year when many of us will make New Year’s resolutions. Multiple studies suggest that only around 8% of people actually stick to their New Year resolutions each year, and the majority of these resolutions are superficial and involve diet, exercise, and weight loss.
Derick Johnson, an OSF HealthCare psychiatric APRN, suggests setting goals as opposed to resolutions – and perhaps rethinking how you view them.
Johnson mentions that mental health is an important aspect of your overall well-being, and mental health should be a priority not only at the start of the year, but year-round. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our mental health affects how we think, feel, and act, and helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices.