A recent survey shows about 25% of people break their New Year's resolutions by the second week of January. To be successful with resolutions, it’s important to develop a plan for achieving the goals and to stay motivated, according to an expert at OSF HealthCare.
Derick Johnson, an OSF HealthCare psychiatric APRN says setting specific goals that are realistic, achievable, and measurable. In other words, take the New Year one day at a time.
Overall, Johnson says the "goal" to always have in mind is to end the year better than you started.