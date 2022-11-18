Citing a lack of drivers, Madison County Transit had been considering reducing service early next year. One month ago, MCT was about 30 drivers short of where they needed to be. Thanks to an “all-hands-on-deck” effort, several drivers have been hired, meaning a service reduction will not be needed at this time.
S.J. Morrison, Managing Director of Madison County Transit tells The Big Z the decision was announced at Thursday’s board meeting.
He says they will continue to hire, so anyone interested in joining the team should feel free to do so. You can get more information by calling 618-797-4600, or by going to www.MCT.org