It was a little warmer and drier than normal in Illinois in September. Statewide temperatures were one to two degrees above normal last month, except for northern Illinois, which was three to four degrees above normal.
It was the fifth-warmest September on record in Chicago. State Climatologist Trent Ford says rainfall was down last month.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows expanded severe drought conditions across most of Illinois and extreme drought in McHenry County. Approximately 8.8 percent of the state is now in severe or extreme drought, the largest percentage since 2013.