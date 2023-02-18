A former account manager for two Catholic church parishes in Belleville is heading to prison for embezzlement.
U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe’s office announced 45-year-old Michelle N. Miller of Freeburg received a 15 month sentence this week, after pleading guilty to a bank fraud charge.
In addition to her prison sentence, Miller must pay back the more than 150-thousand-dollars she pocketed, and serve two years of supervised release once she’s out of prison.
The prosecutor’s office says Miller worked for the Saint Teresa and Saint Luke parishes in Belleville from September 2017 until February 2020.
To conceal her fraud, Miller forged signatures and made false bookkeeping entries.
The U.S. Secret Service and Belleville Police handled the investigation.