Beginning in late March, Senior Services Plus in Alton will be providing pet food to pet owners in need, through its “Meals on Wheels” program.
The Metro-East Humane Society’s Riverbend Pet Food Pantry figures forty additional families will benefit from the offering.
Metro East Humane Society executive director Anne Schmidt tells The Big Z how Senior Services Plus got the ball rolling.
Anyone interested in donating or receiving pet food through the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry should stop by humane society locations in Edwardsville or Highland any Wednesday through Saturday 11:30 until 5:00 or Sundays from 11:30 until 3:00.
To register for the Senior Services Plus extension of the pet food pantry, call 618-465-3298 or email pmack@seniorservicesplus.org