The Village of South Roxana is getting a new Senior Citizen Center. Mayor Barbara Overton has been a huge supporter of the project, and tells The Big Z it has been her major focus since being elected as mayor, and even before when she was a trustee.
She thanks everyone that helped bring this project to fruition, including State Representative Amy Elik and former State Senator Rachelle Crowe. The cost of the building, which she says will be approximately the size od the Dad’s Club building in town, is estimated to be around $400,000. Overton hopes to see construction wrapped up by the fall. You can listen to the full interview with Overton here: