The 103rd Illinois General Assembly is now in session and members of the House and Senate were sworn into office on Wednesday in the old state capitol. Republican Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon is beginning her first term, while fellow Republican Jason Plummer of Edwardsville begins his second term in office.
Harriss says it’s exciting to get started:
Plummer is also looking forward to tackling issues that he believes are important in his district:
Plummer represents the 54th District. Harriss was elected in the 56th District.