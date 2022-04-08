The Illinois Senate passed House Bill 4430, a measure lawmakers say will make HIV tests and preventative medications more accessible to Illinois residents.
The legislation would allow pharmacists to distribute tests and medications to individuals and consult individuals related to HIV pre-exposure drugs (PrEP) and post-exposure drugs (PEP) without requiring an initial visit to the doctor's office.
Pharmacists would have to enroll in training to administer the tests and give out the medications. They would also need to have a standing order from a doctor.
Current Illinois law forbids any pharmacist from consulting with people about their HIV.
State Sen. Mike Simmons is a sponsor of the legislation, and he said it could help communities that are often "left behind".
"Bio and medical interventions like PEP and PREP are highly effective at preventing new HIV diagnoses," Simmons said. "However, the communities most impacted by HIV are often left behind."
Language in the bill also could allow for an emancipated child to also be eligible for these services, State Sen. Darren Bailey said this could lead to youths receiving the drugs multiple times or abusing them.
"There are too many loopholes with the possibility of them, I believe, leaving that pharmacy, walking across the street to get another refill for money, for kicks or whatever," Bailey said.
Simmons argued that that scenario is highly unlikely.
"That is a scenario that I don't believe is very likely," Simmons said. "Anyone that's getting their prescription has to adhere to the instructions for how to actually take that drug."
In Illinois, an estimated 45,000 people live with HIV or AIDS, and in Chicago, approximately 28,000 people live with the disease according to aidschicago.org.
The bill will be reimbursed by the state's Medicaid program and other payers.
"Patient care services ordered and administered by a pharmacist shall be covered and reimbursed at no less than 85% of the rate that the services are covered and reimbursed when ordered or administered by physicians," the bill states.
HB4430 passed the Senate with a 37-12 vote, it currently is awaiting further action.