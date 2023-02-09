Republican State Senator Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon is getting settled in at the State Capital in Springfield, and is announcing her appointment to six Senate Committees. She will serve on the Higher Education, Energy and Public Utilities, Veterans Affairs, Special Committee on Pensions, and Appropriations-Health, Human Services, and Local Government Committees.
She will serve as the Minority Spokesperson for the Local Government Committee. Senator Harriss was sworn into the 103rd General Assembly on January 11 after defeating incumbent Democrat Kris Tharp who had been appointed to the office when former State Senator Rachelle Crowe was appointed a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois in May of 2022. She represents the 56th District, which includes parts of Madison and St. Clair Counties.