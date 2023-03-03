You are invited to a seed swap Saturday at the YWCA in Alton from noon-2pm. It’s the final one of the spring, but there will be other opportunities for farmers and gardeners to see what is available to grow on their land.
The Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla tells The Big Z there are a series of native plant sales coming up this spring.
There will be other events at Lewis and Clark Community College, the Watershed Nature Center, Three Rivers Farm, Heartland Conservancy, and The Nature Institute. For more information on any of these events, contact the Sierra Club at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades