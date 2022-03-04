The Sierra Club is hosting a trio of Seed Swap events for area farmers and gardeners. They will be open to the public, even if you don’t have seeds to share. These events are free to attend, and all are welcome, but registration is required.
If you are sharing self-collected seeds, please label the homegrown seeds with the common or species name, year, and your name. If you are sharing commercial seed packets, no further action is needed. The Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla tells The Big Z the seed swap is a long-honored tradition.
The first Seed Swap is tomorrow (Saturday) at the Old Bakery Beer Company from 11:30am – 2pm. A second will be March 26 from 10am-1pm at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, and the third will be April 9 at The Lodge Bar at the Lovejoy from 11am-3pm. Registration is required for all three. Masking is required at tomorrow’s event, as it will be held indoors. You can get links to the registration pages here: