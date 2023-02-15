You are invited to the return of seed swaps in Alton, starting with an event on Saturday, February 25 at the Milton Schoolhouse. From noon-2pm you can join fellow farmers and gardeners while swapping or sharing your quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs. These community events are free to attend, and all are welcome.
The Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla tells The Big Z there are some things to keep in mind if you plan to participate.
A second seed swap will be held March 4 from noon-2pm at the Alton YWCA. Registration is required for all three. The first 20 attendees at each event will receive a seed starter kit as a door prize. You can register at https://www.facebook.com/PiasaPalisadesSierraClub