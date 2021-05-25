white jesse.jpg

Jesse White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. 

 

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a:

 

  • Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, May 31.

  • Monday through Saturday schedule (Chicago North and Chicago South) will be closed on Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31.

  • Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, May 29.

 

All offices and driver services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, June 1.

As a reminder, White has extended all expiration dates to Aug. 1. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for online services such as to check a driver’s eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, apply for a duplicate driver’s license, renew license plate stickers, or locate the nearest driver services facility.

