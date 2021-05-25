Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a:
Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, May 31.
Monday through Saturday schedule (Chicago North and Chicago South) will be closed on Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31.
Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, May 29.
All offices and driver services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, June 1.
As a reminder, White has extended all expiration dates to Aug. 1. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for online services such as to check a driver’s eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, apply for a duplicate driver’s license, renew license plate stickers, or locate the nearest driver services facility.