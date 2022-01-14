Driver's services facilities in Illinois will be closed for one more week. Secretary of State offices and driver's services facilities won't be open to the public until Monday or Tuesday, January 24th and 25th, depending on regular business hours.
Spokesman Henry Haupt says they want to be cautious and protect the health of workers and customers amidst the ongoing pandemic. He says that shouldn't cause too big of a hassle
He reminds you can renew your license plate sticker online at https://www.ilsos.gov/