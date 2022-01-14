Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.