Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is highlighting some major accomplishments during his first 100 days in office. The goal is to make the office the most modern and transformative in the country says Secretary Giannoulias. He notes that you may have noticed some changes.
Other accomplishments so far include a new easy to search lobbyist database, stricter policies regarding state vehicle use and the ability to issue and accept electronic signatures. Giannoulias says this is just the beginning of improvements in his office.