The Madison County Treasurer’s Office is reminding taxpayers the second installment of their real-estate tax bill is coming due. Wednesday is the date for the next payment to be received. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Sept. 8.
Treasurer Chris Slusser said Madison County is one of only three counties in Illinois to utilize a four-payment plan.
Subsequent due dates fall on Oct. 8 and Dec. 8. For more information, contact the Treasurer's Office at (618) 692-6260 or visit www.madcotreasurer.org.