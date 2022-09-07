It’s September 7 and that means if you live in Madison County, the second installment for paying your property tax bill is due today. The Treasurer's Office reminds if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan you should have that payment in by the end of the day. Taxes are owed on more than 135,000 parcels county-wide.
Treasurer Chris Slusser tells The Big Z even if you’re short on the payment, you should still pay something.
The remaining due dates are October 7 and December 7. You can find out more by calling Treasurer's Office Help Desk at 692-6260, or by clicking on this link to the treasurer's website: www.madcotreasurer.org