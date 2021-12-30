A second police officer was killed this week in the line of duty, and a fellow officer was seriously injured when they were investigating a report of a barking dog at a hotel in south suburban Chicago Thursday morning. 49-year-old Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic of the Bradley Police Department was killed, and her partner remains in critical condition after also being shot.
The incident took place early Thursday at a Comfort Inn near Interstate 57 in the town of Bradley, which is just north of Kankakee. Rittmanic and the other officer were called to the report of a barking dog inside a car at the hotel. While they were speaking to people inside a hotel room about the dog, someone inside the room opened fire on the officers. Rittmanic died later at an area hospital, and the other officer remains hospitalized. Police are searching for the suspect and another person of interest connected to the case. On Wednesday, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sean Reily, was shot and killed while responding to a motorist assist call along Interstate 64 in southeastern Illinois.