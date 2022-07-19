You could start a new career with a local school district. The second “Redbird Recruitment Fair” of the summer is being held on Thursday July 21 at Alton High School. The Alton School District is looking for a variety of teachers, a speech language pathologist, and paraprofessionals.
Dr. Wendy Adams, Director of Human Resources tells The Big Z why she thinks working for the district is a good career move.
She says there are quite a few openings that need to be filled before school starts in the fall.
The job fair runs from 8am – noon, and no appointment is necessary to attend. For information on qualifications for each job, call 618-474-2600, or click here: https://www.altonschools.org/District/Employment-Opportunities/index.html