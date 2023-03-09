The Chicago-based American Library Association reports there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022, increasing from 41 the previous year. A local library district has not received any calls to ban books and stands ready if that call would come.
Mary Cordes, Interim Director of the Hayner Public Library District tells The Big Z they are ready to respond if the need arises.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who is also the State Librarian, has drafted first-in-the-nation legislation designed to support public and school libraries and librarians as they face unprecedented censorship of books and resources in Illinois. You can learn more about House Bill 2789 here: https://ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=2789&GAID=17&DocTypeID=HB&LegId=147915&SessionID=112&GA=103