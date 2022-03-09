There is one event left on the Lewis and Clark Community College recognition of Black History Month. Originally scheduled twice before, this Thursday looks like a go for the Underground Railroad Tour. There are still seats available for this free event.
L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings tells The Big Z, the local Underground Railroad tour with professor and tour guide Eric Robinson was originally scheduled March 17th.
The tour will visit Otterville and the Cheney Mansion in Jerseyville and is scheduled from 1-3pm. You must RSVP by noon Thursday to attend. You can do that by calling 618-468-6400, or by emailing jhenning@lc.edu