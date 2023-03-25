The search continues for a missing Granite City man – last seen on the morning of March 19th in Washington Park and East St. Louis.
Illinois State Police and loved ones of 32-year-old Joshua Amos searched the area of North 23rd and Lincoln in East St. Louis on Friday.
They believe Amos may have been walking in that area around 7:30 on the morning he disappeared.
The family is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads them to Amos.
Contact the Illinois State Police Troop 8 headquarters at 618-346-3990.