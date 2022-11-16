Officials with the Greater Saint Louis Area Council remind this Saturday is the annual “Scouting For Food” collection day. The non-perishable items go to local food pantries for distribution. You are asked to place your items in the plastic bag outside your front door by 9am.
This is billed as the America’s largest one-day food drive. Jackie Ridgely, local Alton / Godfrey collection coordinator tells The Big Z scouts will pick up the bag by 3pm.
Donations of non-perishable items will be accepted at the council offices for the next week or so. Especially needed are canned meats & fish, canned soup & beef stew, canned vegetables & fruits, peanut butter, canned beans & chili, and canned potatoes.