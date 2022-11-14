The national chain Scooter’s Coffee continues to expand in the Metro East. The newest location opened on Friday in Bethalto at the corner of Prairie Street and Highway 140. Plans for the store began taking shape around a year ago and the store opened last week with a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon.
Scooters will be open from 6am to 7pm daily. The store is one of two planned for the Riverbend area, with another location to be built in Godfrey across from Moto Mart on Godfrey Road. There are already Scooters locations in Jerseyville, Glen Carbon, Highland, Mascoutah, and Breese.