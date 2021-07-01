Schools across the state are still waiting for more detailed guidance on how to bring students back full time while still complying with the governor’s COVID-19 protocol.
Large Unit District Association Executive Director John Burkey said districts are excited to have children back full time for the coming semester. But, he said that doesn’t mesh with guidance to continue socially distancing in schools as the rest of the state is in Phase 5 of the governor’s reopening plan with no capacity restrictions.
Some districts have schools with balanced calendars that begin in less than three weeks. Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said waiting for clarity on COVID-19 guidance is taking away from focusing on education.
The Illinois State Board of Education did not return messages seeking comment.