As many school districts across Illinois welcome back students this month, classrooms will look significantly different than last year, at least in terms of COVID precautions.
With new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID, the Illinois State Board of Education has adopted the guidance that eases some restrictions. Those include dropping the quarantine requirement and easing physical distancing.
“This updated guidance from the CDC acknowledges the importance of in-person learning by allowing schools to more aptly adjust to changes within their own communities,” said Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
The new CDC guidance notes that although COVID-19 continues to circulate, the risk of severe illness has been reduced due to high levels of vaccinations and infection-induced immunity, along with the widespread availability of effective treatments and prevention tools.
The CDC school guidance continues to recommend universal masking when community levels are high and screening testing for high-risk activities like contact sports.
A controversial new law could affect the school year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a bill that gives paid sick leave to all fully vaccinated Illinois school staff who have to take time off for COVID-related reasons and provides wage protection for hourly employees who miss school because of closures or e-learning.
Chicago Public Schools announced changes it will make to the district’s handling of the virus this fall. According to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, CPS will not require students to be vaccinated against the virus when they return to buildings this fall. However, a vaccination requirement remains in place for staff.
U-46 schools superintendent Tony Sanders, who heads the second largest district in the state, told ABC7 a sense of normalcy is returning.
“The ability to come back into our schools with students having the option to wear a mask but not the requirement to wear a mask certainly will make schools feel a little more normal than they did in the first couple of years of COVID,” said Sanders.