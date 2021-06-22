Illinois Central School Bus is hosting a recruiting event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the Coolidge Junior High School parking lot in Granite City.
The public is invited to test drive a school bus and enjoy a hot dog, chips and a drink. Interested drivers will get a chance to get behind the wheel of a bus and take it on a mini-course. Illinois Central School Bus will be conducting on-site interviews, and is offering a $2,000 driver sign-on bonus.
Interested drivers must be 21 or above with a valid driver's license.
For more information, call (618) 797-0700 and ask for Mark, or visit www.driveayellowbus.com to fill out an application.