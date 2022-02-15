Teachers in the Bethalto School District will see more smiling faces when school opens today (Tuesday). In a special meeting Monday night, the school board voted to lift the district’s mask mandate in favor of a “masks-optional” approach. After hearing from several concerned parents and students, the board voted 5-0 to lift the mandate. Board members Sharon Rothe and Don Woelfel were absent.
Board President Todd Meiser said making masks optional was the board’s original intent last fall:
Bethalto School District Superintendent Jill Griffin said when Governor Pritzker announced the coming lifting of mask mandates for most indoor facilities last week, he basically threw school districts under the bus.
Griffin said responses to the survey sent to all staff members and families in the district showed that two-thirds of staff were comfortable or neutral with the mask-optional approach and three-fourths of families shared that view. Griffin said more than 1,000 families responded and nearly 100 percent of staff participated.