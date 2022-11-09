A St. Louis based supermarket chain and its customers will be participating in the Salvation Army’s annual holiday campaign again this year. Schnucks announced this week through its "Round Up at the Register" campaign, customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations benefiting the Salvation Army.
Last year the effort topped $266,000. Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon tells The Big Z how it works.
If you use self-checkouts, you can choose a $1, $3, or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also can donate their Rewards to The Salvation Army, as part of the Donate Your Rewards program. The funds donated through the round-up are in addition to donations made at the iconic red kettles posted outside the stores. The Round-Up promotion runs through Wednesday, November 23.