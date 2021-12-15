A regional grocery store chain is teaming with the American Red Cross to help assist the recent storm victims. Schnucks has announced that customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donations going to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.
The effort runs through Sunday, December 19. Schron Jackson, Schnucks Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care tells The Big Z how it works.
She says money collected will stay in the area from which it was collected. It is estimated that more than 30 tornadoes ripped across several Midwestern states leaving dozens dead and many more without shelter, food, or power.