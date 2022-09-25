The latest “Round Up at the Register” at Schnucks will support the efforts of the United Way of Greater Saint Louis.
From now through Tuesday October 4th, those shopping at Schnucks markets can round-up their receipts to the nearest dollar to benefit the United Way.
The self-checkouts have a scan-and-give option of one, three, or five dollars.
This year, the United Way of Greater Saint Louis is celebrating 100 years of impact – helping one in three people create a stronger, healthier, and more-equitable region for all.
Schnucks has a long history of supporting this charity. During last year’s company campaign, employees and the company donated more than 2.45 million dollars.