The Schnucks grocery chain has announced it will update its operating hours starting Monday October 4th. Nearly all locations will be open from 6am to 9pm, including those in the Riverbend, and the meat counter and deli counter will be open from 10am to 7pm daily. The company says it’s in response to a changing labor market and customer shopping patterns.
Schnucks also announced updated holiday hours for 2021:
● Thanksgiving:
November 24 - Close at 9 p.m.
November 25 - Closed
November 26 - Open at 9 a.m.
● Christmas:
December 24 - Close at 5:30 p.m.
December 25 - Closed
December 26 - Closed
December 27 - Open at 6 a.m.
● New Years:
December 31 - Close at 8 p.m.
January 1 - Open at 9 a.m.
The company also announced a performance and retention bonus for employees, who could qualify for up to $600 to be paid out in January 2022. It would be the fourth such bonus paid to employees since the spring of 2020.
The chain will host a career fair at all stores on Thursday Oct. 7 from 1-5pm as well as at the Schnucks Baking Plant. For more details go to https://nourish.schnucks.com/careers/