Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
This morning, there are scattered outages reported in Granite City, Collinsville, and Fairview Heights, and still one or two in Alton. Repair crews have been notified but no word on when that power will be restored. To check the Ameren outage map go to https://outagemap.ameren.com