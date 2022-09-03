Officials with Ameren Illinois want you to be on your toes if someone calls you claiming to be with the utility and saying you owe them money. The company is warning of those attempting to scam customers with a disconnect threat if they do not make a payment.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch tells The Big Z what the scammers are doing.
He says Ameren will never request immediate payment through a cash app or money card. Common red flags of utility scams include unsolicited requests for personal information, requests to pay with prepaid credit cards, calls originating from a non-Ameren phone number, and offers that seem too good to be true. Contact Ameren at 1-800-755-5000 with any questions or if you feel you’ve been the victim of an attempted or successful scam.