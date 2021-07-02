A member of a group in Madison County that works to spread the word about scams was himself the target of a recent scam. Captain Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the caller I-D readout on the scam call shows a department title and phone number, but it was not from them.
The message in the scam says that the recipient should contact Captain Tharp at the sheriff’s department about a contempt of court warrant or a confidential legal matter. The caller I-D even shows a department phone number and lists the origin of the call from Madison County, Edwardsville, Illinois. Captain Tharp said the scammers just want your money and they try to instill fear into the person they are targeting:
The sheriff’s department says police will never call you or threaten you with arrest or request any money from you. Tharp suggests simply hanging up or not answering a call from someone you don’t know. You can report the call to Madison County TRIAD at 618-296-2800.