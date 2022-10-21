Solicitors – and possibly outright scammers - have been going door-to-door in various neighborhoods around the Riverbend in recent days. This follows the announcement by some municipalities that they are changing delivery companies for their electric aggregation contracts in the new year. The pitch has them asking the homeowner to see their Ameren bill to "make sure they are getting the lowest rate possible."
But if you give them any information, Citizen's Utility Board spokesman Jim Chilsen tells The Big Z you can be victimized by a technique called slamming.
Chilsen says these solicitors are known to use high-pressure sales tactics. Law enforcement reminds you are under no obligation to speak to these people and reminds if you have a "No Solicitors" sign on your property, those pitching their products are legally required to leave you alone.
You can get more information on electric aggregation at https://www.citizensutilityboard.org/welcome-cubs-help-center/