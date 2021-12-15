Cashiers that are asked to take large denomination bills to pay for small purchases are likely being targeted by con artists looking to confuse the cashier into making mistakes. They often work as teams, with an intimidating-looking person at the cash register and an accomplice next in line with intentions of keeping other customers at bay and possibly complaining about the time it is taking to complete the current transaction.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z this is called the “quick-change” scam.
Cashiers are advised to slow down and be deliberate in their money-changing process. The criminals often target young employees who may not be as aggressive in managing the confusion of multiple transactions and are wary of slowing down a line of customers. You can hear the full interview with Dixon here: