The 16th annual Wreaths Across America takes place Saturday in Alton at the National Cemetery on Pearl Street. A total of 560 graves will be decorated with wreaths by local veterans and this year, grade school students from West Elementary School in Alton. The ceremony begins at 11am tomorrow.
Event coordinator Margaret Hopkins tells the Big Z the event is visually, very moving:
Wreaths Across America is open to the public and parking for the event is limited along Pearl Street, but the auxiliary lot for Fast Eddie's Bon Air is available, and there will be a shuttle bus moving people to and from the site.
Donations are always welcome. You can mail yours to Wreaths Across America at P.O. Box 181 in Alton.