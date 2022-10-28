Madison County residents are being encouraged to take part in National Drug Take-Back Day tomorrow. On Saturday from 10am- 2pm, residents will have the opportunity to take advantage of a drive-thru system on the back parking lot at the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville.
Corey Bates, manager of Pharmacy Operations at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton says there are many reasons to dispose of old, unwanted, or unused medications.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 107,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose last year. This figure means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug overdose every 5 minutes.