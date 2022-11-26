The Green Gift Bazaar returns to the River Bend for the 20th time today. Eco-artisans and vendors will gather to offer a variety of goods to patrons looking for something different than the big box store experience, according to organizers.
It is held each year on Small Business Saturday. The Sierra Club's Christine Favilla tells The Big Z there will be vendors at both the Post Commons on Alby Street and Jacoby Arts Center on Broadway.
Favilla says holding the event on Small Business Saturday goes hand-in-hand with the groups mission to support the shop local movement. The event kicks off at 10am and runs until 4pm.