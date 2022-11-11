Part of the Christmas season is the different festivals and events that are holiday-themed, and one with a growing fan base will return in about a month. On December 3rd it’s the annual Santa’s Chocolate Express in Grafton. Participants will ride a shuttle down Main Street, stopping in local shops and sampling chocolatey treats.
All participants will receive a starter bag of chocolate at registration at the Grafton Visitor Center from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z participants will collect additional chocolate at participating businesses.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day of the event if there are any left. A limited number of tickets are available so once advance tickets are sold out, there may not be any available the day of the event. You can order yours at https://www.graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express