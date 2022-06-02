The Salvation Army is making changes to its operations in Madison County. The organization announced it will merge its services in Alton and Granite City and become the Madison County Salvation Army as of June 27. Captains Cassy and Sean Grey of the Alton Salvation Army will oversee the new Corps.
Cassy Grey tells the Big Z even though they are merging and working primarily out of Alton, services in both areas will continue:
Grey says fighting hunger will remain one of their primary goals along with helping those who are unhoused find resources and emergency assistance.
Hear the full interview with the Greys at the link:
https://www.advantagenews.com/podcasts/lets_talk/salvation-army-merger-for-madison-county/audio_20d43c28-e1cc-11ec-96cf-e7d98bf1daf3.html