The Salvation Army Madison County Corps Red Kettle Campaign kicks into high gear on Black Friday. There are already a lot of people signed up to ring, but there are holes on the schedule that need to be filled. A manned kettle produces more donations than an unmanned one.

Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey tells The Big Z you can ring for as long or short of a time as you want.

Bell ringers will be through December 24th at 2pm. The campaign goal for the Alton area is $111,500 and the goal for the Granite City area is $106,000, for a combined total of $217,500. For more information about volunteering, call 465-7764, or go to www.registertoring.com