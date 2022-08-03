With one more day this week of oppressive heat and who knows how many more later this summer, the leader of the Salvation Army in Alton wants the community to know they are open as a cooling center. The location on Alby Street has been an option for many without the ability to escape the heat this summer, according to Captain Cassy Grey.
She tells The Big Z they have a lot of space in their dayroom for visitors.
There is also a free lunch at least one day a week.
She says they can always use volunteers, monetary donations, and pre-packaged snacks. For more information, call 618-465-7764.